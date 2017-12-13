FKCC graduate earns the school’s first B.A.S.

Neetu Jagasia can forever claim a first at Florida Keys Community College: Earning the school’s first bachelor of applied science degree this year.
In fact, it’s the first B.A.S. degree anyone can get in Monroe County on-campus from a public school.
Jagasia, who goes by the nickname Sweetie, already holds an associate’s in arts and an associate’s in science in business administration from FKCC. Building upon those degrees, she recently completed her bachelor’s degree in applied science in supervision and management.
“It’s such an opportunity for people who cannot leave Key West,” said Jagasia, 41, a Keys resident for 16 years.
The single mother of two completed the degree while working two jobs.
“I like the fact that it’s small,” Jagasia said of FKCC. “Everybody knows everybody. Everybody is around for you to see them.”
With 41 graduates participating, the college’s 56th commencement ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. today at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road on Stock Island.
FKCC launched its first bachelor’s degree program this past January, offering the degree in applied science in supervision and management, the first and only public, on-campus baccalaureate degree option in the Florida Keys.
The program includes courses in management, finance, marketing, human resources and leadership and also includes field experience in management settings so students can put theory to practice, according to FKCC officials.
Students must complete an associate’s degree or equivalent prior to applying to the bachelor’s degree program.
