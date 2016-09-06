Help kill invasive lionfish at the reef

Divers can help preserve Florida Keys reefs and earn cash prizes during a fun and competitive event to capture and remove as many nonnative lionfish as possible from Keys waters.
The Reef Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring the one-day derby Saturday at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, mile marker 102.5 oceanside in Key Largo.
REEF partners with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the general dive community to cultivate hands-on opportunities for Keys visitors who enjoy the underwater resources to take action and remove lionfish. The popular aquarium fish is believed to have been introduced to Florida waters during the 1980s. They are voracious eaters and can decimate reefs since they have no natural predators.
Derby divers can vie for more than $3,500 in prize money. First- through third-place teams are rewarded for the most lionfish captured as well as the largest and smallest caught. Teams of up to four people can hunt from sunrise to 5 p.m., collecting lionfish by netting or spearing while on scuba, snorkeling or free diving.
The public is invited to watch the derby scoring and filleting demonstrations and taste free lionfish samples. A raffle and awards ceremony are planned for 6 p.m. Registration fee is $120 per team and includes one pair of puncture-resistant gloves. A mandatory participants meeting covering lionfish ecology, safe handling, collecting tools and techniques is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can dive with a professional dive operator or from a private vessel. To find out more, call (305) 852-0030 or go to www.reef.org.
