Ocean groups launch joint coral restoration program

Florida Keys research facilities and underwater reefs play a key role in a new coral conservation initiative launched by Mote Marine Laboratory and The Nature Conservancy.
The two conservation organizations plan to “preserve genetically diverse coral tissue and help researchers find strains resilient to environmental change” as part of a program to increase coral transplanting in the Keys and throughout the Caribbean.
Working together, the two “independent marine research and conservation organizations will launch an innovative, international coral reef restoration initiative, giving Caribbean and Florida coral reefs a better chance to survive and deliver ecological and economic benefits to future generations,” the groups said in a statement.
A Monday event in Miami saw the signing of an agreement expected to last decades.
Early phases of the program seek to “grow approximately 50,000 fragments of various coral species at Mote’s facilities in the Florida Keys and the Conservancy’s facilities in the U.S. Virgin Islands.... In early 2017, Mote will enhance these efforts by opening its new coral reef research facility on Summerland Key.”
By 2020, a genetic bank of threatened Caribbean and Florida coral species will be established and gather coral tissue samples as “insurance” against climate change and near-term catastrophic events for reefs, such as widespread bleaching, diseases and oil spills, the groups say.
Using coral fragments to grow branching corals for transplant to reefs was pioneered in the Keys by Ken Nedimyer of the Coral Restoration Foundation in Key Largo.
Mote at Summerland has worked to expand efforts to include growing boulder and brain corals, and The Nature Conservancy has its coral-growing nurseries in the Keys.
Mote Marine and The Nature Conservancy aim to increase coral restoration efforts, first in the Bahamas and Cuba and eventually to the wider Caribbean.
