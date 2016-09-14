Another option for Zika?

In the ongoing fight against the Zika virus, the use of pesticides and the potential release of genetically modified mosquitoes have been discussed as preventive measures.
But there’s another method up for consideration, one that’s biological, to help prevent the virus that can cause birth defects in the newborns of women. For others, Zika can cause flu-like symptoms.
Biotech company MosquitoMate Inc., working through the University of Kentucky, was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency on Aug. 30 to try to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the Florida Keys using a natural bacteria called Wolbachia.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which carry Zika, are not naturally infected with Wolbachia. So if a female Aedes aegypti mates with a male that has Wolbachia, her eggs will not hatch, according to Dr. Stephen Dobson, founder and CEO of MosquitoMate. His company would infect the males with Wolbachia, which infects 60 percent of insects and is not known to harm humans, he said.
In the approved application to the EPA, MosquitoMate listed Key Largo and Stock Island as potential locations for the release of the Wolbachia-infected males in three one-acre areas, according to Beth Ranson, information officer for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.
Key Largo and Stock Island were listed because they have Aedes aegypti populations that would be significant enough for a trial and are far enough away from Key Haven, where British biotech company Oxitec could possibly release genetically modified mosquitoes in spring 2017.
MosquitoMate needs approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Mosquito Control District to release 100,000 male mosquitoes per week for up to six months in each proposed area. U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval is not necessary like it was with Oxitec because MosquitoMate would release mosquitoes with a biological agent, not a genetic agent, Ranson said.
Dobson wanted to clarify a misperception that eggs are injected at MosquitoMate labs.
“A lot of people think that we have a conveyor belt and we’re squirting Wolbachia into these males. What we did at the University of Kentucky is we injected an egg, which then grew up into an adult female. She passed it along to her offspring and they passed it along to theirs. All we have to do is rear mosquitoes,” he said.
If both the state and the Mosquito Control District approve MosquitoMate’s trial, it would take place in spring 2017, Ranson said.
There have been growing concerns about Oxitec’s plan is to release a maximum of 14.3 million male mosquitoes born in a lab to breed with natural female Aedes aegypti insects over a maximum two years. The males are genetically engineered to produce offspring that die quickly. The test release would be in Key Haven.
“This trial is very likely to take about nine months and about 3 million males. It’s not like we’d release 14 million all at once,” said Dericc Nimmo, product development manager at Oxitec.
As of Monday, Florida saw 771 confirmed cases of Zika, according to the Florida Department of Health. Three of those were found in Monroe County and the infections took place outside the U.S.
Robocalls
Some residents have been posting in the Key West Facebook group Never Again about robocalls to Keys voters about Oxitec’s proposed test release. Nov. 8 nonbinding referendums will ask Keys residents if they are for or against releasing the GM Oxitec bugs.
In a recording of one of the calls, a female robotic voice is heard in an abrupt statement that’s cut off at the beginning asking, “...Monroe County Florida using genetically modified mosquitoes to suppress an invasive mosquito that carries mosquito-borne diseases? Press one for no or three for yes.”
Suki S. Miller, a member of the Facebook group, wrote that the number came from (863) 582-5812, which is a number in Bartow, southeast of Lakeland.
Nimmo said the robocalls have nothing to do with Oxitec or the company Intrexon Corp., which acquired Oxitec in 2015. Intrexon formed a political action committee called the Florida Keys Safety Alliance to canvass door to door and speak with voters about the bugs, and Vancore Jones, a Tallahassee public relations firm, handles communications for the PAC.
Steven Vancore, a partner with Vancore Jones, said he does not know who is behind the robocalls.
“I can’t comment on that because we have not done any outreach calls. I don’t know who is doing it,” Vancore said. “We did a poll several months ago that were live operator calls to gauge public opinion though.”
Ranson said the Mosquito Control District is also unsure of who is performing the calls.
