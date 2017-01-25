Sanctuary panel seeks ideas to salute skippers

A program intended to recognize charter-fishing captains who practice “responsible angling in South Florida” starts to take shape today with an open meeting in Marathon.
The working group for the Blue Angler program, spearheaded by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, convenes at 9:30 a.m. at the Marathon City Council chambers, 9805 Overseas Highway.
Lower Keys fishing guide Will Benson has been tapped to lead a core group of 15 people, about half from the Sanctuary Advisory Council, along with other interested residents and non-voting agency representatives.
Similar programs, like Blue Star for recreational diving businesses and Dolphin SMART for dolphin-watching expeditions, inspired the creation of Blue Angler, say sanctuary coordinators Beth Dieveney and Nicole Uibel.
“We’re looking at those as good examples and seeing how we might apply that to charter fishing,” Dieveney said. “This meeting starts the discussion of what the Keys community wants the mission of this group to be.”
As a starting point, a draft mission statement suggests developing “a voluntary education and recognition program for charter-fishing operators to expand on their awareness and knowledge, and ultimately that of their customers, about responsible angling practices, the South Florida ecosystem” and the Keys sanctuary.
A public comment session is set for 3 p.m. today at the Marathon chambers. Additional meetings, including a 6 p.m. Feb. 8 session at the Islamorada library, are open to the public. By Feb. 22, the working group seeks to have a proposal to take to the Sanctuary Advisory Council’s April meeting.
Probe continues
A review of two top sanctuary managers moved to other duties after employee complaints continues, Dieveney said.
Superintendent Sean Morton and Assistant Superintendent Mary Tagliareni have been working remotely with Office of National Marine Sanctuaries while Ed Lindelof and Lisa Symons have filled in for several months.
“It’s still ongoing,” Dieveney said of the review. “There’s a lot going in Washington, D.C., right now.”
