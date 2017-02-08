Lawmakers seek $600,000 to attack lionfish, tegus

A proposed bill seeking $600,000 to help eradicate the invasive and dangerous tegu lizards does not go far enough, says a North Florida lawmaker.
Lionfish should be added to program, state Rep. Halsey Beshears (R-Monticello) wrote in his companion bill in the Florida House.
Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles (R) filed Senate Bill 230, which targets only tegus, a South American reptile. “Tegu lizards [and similar species] continue to expand their range and to decimate the fauna and flora of the Everglades and other natural areas and ecosystems in the southern and central parts of this state at an accelerating rate,” Artiles’ bill says.
Beshears followed with his House companion bill, but added lionfish to the invasives that Florida must “contain and eradicate.”
The proposed $300,000 annually for a two-year period would allow the state Department of Environmental Protection to “form hunting and fishing teams by entering into contracts ... to capture or destroy” tegu lizards and lionfish.
Tegus can grow to 4 feet ong and may lay three dozen eggs annually. “While a tegu is not likely to be innately aggressive, it will defend itself if aggravated or threatened,” says a state fact sheet. “Tegus have sharp teeth, strong jaws and sharp claws which they will use to defend themselves.”
Tegus found so far in the Florida Keys appear to be escaped pets. However, Keys wildlife officials fear they could establish breeding colonies if they successfully migrate from south Miami-Dade County.
Lionfish are a Pacific Ocean fish that seems to have no natural predators in the Atlantic Ocean, largely due to their array of venomous spines. Lionfish eat voraciously and breed constantly, threatening local fish species.
The bills will be considered during the 2017 legislative session starting March 7.
