Keys manatees count toward good survey

Six dozen manatees spotted in Florida Keys waters count among 6,620 protected marine mammals logged in an statewide aerial survey, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.
The 2017 survey marks the third straight year that researchers counted more than 6,000 manatees along the state’s coastlines.
“The relatively high counts we have seen for the past three years underscore the importance of warm-water habitat to manatees in Florida,” said Gil McRae, a biologist who leads FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
“The Keys are included and researchers counted 72 manatees there,” said FWC information officer Michelle Kerr.
This year’s survey found 3,488 manatees along the Keys and on Florida’s east coast, and 3,132 on the west coast.
The annual “synoptic survey” conducted annually in the winter months since 1991 seeks to provide a general overview of the manatee, Florida’s official marine mammal.
In 2000, the survey counted 1,935 animals. That increased to 3,300 in 2002 but dropped back to 1,758 in 2002. Three surveys in 2003 averaged 2,995 manatees.
By 2010, the number grew to 5,077, and have topped 6,000 since 2015.
Numbers vary since weather conditions could affect manatee behavior and ability to spot them.
“This year’s counts were aided by warm, sunny weather with low winds and good visibility,” the agency reported. “The counts are used as indicators of relative abundance within a year and are not suitable for assessing long-term population trends.
“Counts can vary, depending on whether it is warm or cold, sunny or cloudy, calm or windy.”
