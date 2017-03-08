Number of nesting birds significantly down

The number of nesting wading birds in South Florida, a key measure of Everglades health, sunk to a decade-long low last year, according a South Florida Water Management District report released this week and the latest in a 22-year tally.
Just over 26,000 nesting birds were counted across the Everglades and in Lake Okeechobee last year, well below the 10-year annual average of about 42,000. Last year’s El Niño-driven weather, which triggered a late start to the wet season followed by a record wet winter, played a big part in a drop in the amount of fish birds eat and influenced their nesting. But the rain can’t explain the ongoing trend, biologists said.
“The system isn’t really geared for wading birds at this point,” said district biologist Mark Cook, who co-edited the report. “It is when we have this perfect storm of conditions, but until we get more water in the system, we’re not really going to have the good nesting bird seasons we had in the 1940s.”
Biologists track five different wading birds that historically nested in such vast numbers that John Audubon famously claimed they blocked the sun when they took to the air. While some — white ibises, wood storks and great egrets — show longterm increases, their colonies remain far below what they once were. Where and when the birds nests also changed, indicating just how severe ongoing disruptions to water flows in and around their wetland homes have become.
“They’re telling a story. And when a decline as dramatic as this occurs, we really need to take that seriously,” said Julie Hill-Gabriel, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy.
Ibises down 45%
Overall, nesting among white ibises, the Everglades most common bird, dropped 45 percent last year. Wood storks fell 38 percent and great egrets were down 7 percent. The steepest drops were in little blue herons, which fell 61 percent, and snowy egrets, which dropped by 51 percent.
Because freshwater that once flowed from Lake Okeechobee across marshes to Florida Bay has been cut off, some nesting colonies over the last 50 years have also shifted. That pattern is no more stark than among roseate spoonbills, the scarlet-colored birds that once nested among the small mangrove keys in Florida Bay.
Over the last five years, the birds have moved to a pond near the park’s main road and a coastal hammock. Cook said colonies are also appearing in conservation areas far to the north. The reason is not certain, but may be caused by the disappearance of pockets of freshwater as sea levels inch up. Pythons may also be staking out the islands.
Spoonbills and wood storks have also begun nesting later, which makes food harder to find and puts young chicks at risk, Cook said.
Typically a wet summer spreads water across the marshes, leading to more fish. When the dry season arrives, marshes begin drying out and channel the water through the Everglades ridges and sloughs to concentrate fish in ponds where birds nest. But last year unusual wet and dry seasons meant fewer fish were even less concentrated because the marshes never dried out.
“We literally almost had the reverse hydrologic conditions” Cook said. “Instead of water levels coming down, they actually went up.”
Birds also changing the timing of nesting. For 70 years, spoonbills nested like clockwork between the beginning of October and the end of December. As of 2010, they were starting in January. Last year, they didn’t nest until February.
Wood storks historically began nesting in November or December. They now don’t nest until January, a more critical problem since wood storks gestate longer meaning their chicks are arriving as the wet season gets underway and fewer fish are available. They have also stopped nesting almost entirely in Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, where biologists in the 1960s counted up to 7,000 nests. In the last decade, they have nested in the swamp only twice.
“The fact that it’s been nearly a decade since we’ve seen a good year means there’s been impacts,” Hill-Gabriel said. “It further compounds the urgency for speeding up and finishing Everglades restoration.”
