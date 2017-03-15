Foundation: South reservoir critical to saving Florida Bay

Florida Bay needs a massive southern reservoir that treats and supplies fresh water — and funding needs to happen soon, says the Everglades Foundation.
“We’re at the point where we need to flip the switch and people have to start advocating” for the 60,000-acre storage area south of Lake Okeechobee, foundation Chief Executive Officer Eric Eikenberg said Monday. “The time is now to get the reservoir built.”
The foundation’s mission statement says that “through the advancement of scientifically sound and achievable solutions, the foundation seeks to reverse the damage inflicted on the ecosystem and provide policymakers and the public with an honest and credible resource to help guide decision-making on complex restoration issues
The Florida Legislature is in its second week of its spring session, with debate over committing to the massive project — expected to cost $2.47 billion from state and federal coffers — looming as a key environmental flash point.
A new study undertaken by Clemson University researches and backed by the Everglades Foundation contends the southern reservoir as opposed to a northern one will provide far more financial benefits to Florida and environmental benefits to the Everglades system and Florida Bay.
The southern reservoir also is expected to be more beneficial in preventing surges of excess Lake Okeechobee water from being dumped into mainland estuaries, where it causes a toxic algae bloom that affects the St. Lucie River on the east coast and the Caloosahatchee on the west coast.
Poor water quality in Florida Bay also endangers the Florida Keys reef and the Monroe County economy, Eikenberg said.
Opponents of the southern reservoir “argue that we don’t have the science,” Eikenberg said. “Studies, including those by the South Florida Water Management District, have shown that the southern reservoir is the missing link in restoring the Everglades and Florida Bay.... The science hasn’t changed. It’s the politics that changed.”
Florida’s major sugar companies are vigorously contesting the need for a southern reservoir. They promote a northern reservoir above Lake Okeechobee as a cheaper and more attainable goal.
The Everglades Foundation and the Clemson study disagree with the extent of the northern reservoir’s beneficial financial and ecological effects.
“The South Reservoir is clearly a project with benefits vastly outweighing costs,” says the study conclusion. “The total benefits [in jobs and real-estate values] are estimated to be over $20 billion.... Comparing the two proposed projects on a cost-benefit basis, the South Reservoir project dominates.”
Eikenberg said at the most recent ICast, a sportfishing business trade show in Orlando, that concern over Florida’s recreational fishing was nearly unanimous. Seven major sportfishing companies have endorsed the south reservoir, he said.
Lack of the historical freshwater flow through the Everglades and into Florida Bay has contributed to poor water quality that apparently triggered a massive seagrass die-off that could spread beyond the thousands of acres already affected.
“No one wants to go fishing, the water’s so polluted,” Eikenberg quoted a Fort Myers charter captain who went three weeks without a client.
“This is the best shot we’ve got,” Eikenberg said. “Remember, people don’t come to Florida to tour the sugar mills.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments