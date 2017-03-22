Keys waters could suffer under proposed cuts EPA

Deep cuts proposed for the federal budget of the Environmental Protection Agency could sharply curtail efforts to monitor water quality critical to the Florida Keys, Monroe County officials say.
“Good water quality is critical to the health of the coral reefs and all the habitats of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary,” says a resolution adopted by the Monroe County Commission last week. “A healthy marine environment is essential and the most important contributor to the economy of the Florida Keys.”
The resolution supports the EPA role in keeping track of local water quality and urges support for the program in future federal budgets.
A special Water Quality Protection Program was created in 1995 as a partnership between Florida and the federal government to identify potential changes that could harm Keys fish, coral, crustaceans and bird life that exist in the marine sanctuary’s waters, covering 2,900 square miles around the Keys.
In the last seven years, funding for Keys water monitoring largely performed by Florida International University staff with EPA funding and the state Department of Environmental Protection has dropped from $2.4 million to $1.4 million.
Now the EPA’s budget for fiscal year 2018 could be cut by 31 percent under the first federal budget plan submitted by the administration of President Trump.
“The bottom line is EPA may not have enough funds to maintain staff, much less provide provide funds for canal, sponge, water-quality monitoring or other projects here in the Keys if the proposed [for fiscal year 2018] funding cuts are implemented,” county Sustainability Director Rhonda Haag wrote to commissioners.
“We wouldn’t have a canal-restoration master plan” without EPA funding, Haag said Friday. “It’s not just monitoring our [canal restoration] pilot projects but helping us identify which areas need to be addressed next. When you have 500 canals, you don’t just starting picking ones.”
Water-quality monitoring identifies unnatural conditions, and possibly indicate the source, that may degrade Keys waters.
“Tropical marine hard bottom, seagrass and coral reef communities thrive in clean water that is relatively low in nutrients,” says a Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary summary. “Wastewater or stormwater containing high nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations promotes the growth of plants and animals that thrive in nutrient-rich conditions. Over time this can have a negative impact on marine life. A coral reef or seagrass meadow exposed to an overabundance of nitrogen may become covered with seaweed and other macroalgae, which can out-compete the living coral and seagrass for space and sunlight.”
