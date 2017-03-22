Park opens some new Florida Bay boat channels

Work to create and mark navigation channels in Florida Bay’s water within Everglades National Park nearly reached the halfway point this week.
“Work on 12 of the new 31 corridors is complete ... mostly in the area east and south of Flamingo,” a park statement says. “The remaining work in Florida Bay will continue through April 2017.”
“Boaters should become familiar with the new corridors and the changes to existing channels covered under this project,” it continues, “and must follow rules posted as the new markers and signs are installed.”
Other projects underway for Florida Bay park waters expected to be completed and take effect this year include implementation of a mandatory boater-education system, likely an online course; an annual and short-term permit system for boats in the park, which includes fees; new online navigation information and apps; and a new Everglades boating guide.
Water corridors newly finished:
▪ On-plane corridors: Dave Foy, Dump Keys (south of current channel), Madeira Bay and Terrapin Bay.
▪ Idle-speed corridors: Snake Bight East (off Snake Bight Channel), Porpoise Point, Garfield Bight, Rankin Bight, Santini Bight (east and west), and Terrapin West (off the main Terrapin Bay on-plane corridor).
▪ Frank Key, which is on-plane for northern segment to Frank Key, and idle-speed for the southern segment.
▪ Dump Key Channel has a newly installed channel just south of the original channel. Later this year, the original channel will be eliminated to become part of a pole-or-troll zone.
Other changes in the near future are slated to include:
▪ Twisty-mile Channel will be an idle-speed corridor adjacent to a new pole-or-troll zone.
▪ North Jimmy Channel will be moved just north of the original channel, which will be eliminated later this year to join a pole-or-troll zone.
▪ Pollock Key Channel and Bob Allen South Cut: An alternative on-plane corridor will be installed and called Bob Allen Pass, intended “to improve access and better protect resources.” Later this year, these the Pollock Key and Bob Allen South Cut shortcuts will be added to the pole-or-troll zones.
For additional details of Everglades National Park’s Florida Bay project, including an interactive web map, go to www.nps.gov/ever/learn/management/florida-bay-new-access-corridor-markers-and-signs.htm.
