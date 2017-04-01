Budget cuts might sink Sea Grant in Keys

The Florida Sea Grant program could sink beneath the waves this year, taking a host of Florida Keys programs down with it, if President Trump’s proposed 2018 federal budget goes through.
The budget blueprint submitted by the Trump administration could cut $30 million from National Sea Grant funding, which includes the Florida Sea Grant program that runs programs in 22 of the state’s coastal counties.
“We’re all very concerned,” said Alecia Betancourt, director of the Monroe County Extension Service that oversees the Sea Grant program in the Keys. “We’ve had a Sea Grant marine agent for years and years, and they do a lot to help advocate for our local fishermen.”
In a statement, Florida Sea Grant Director Karl Havens called the recommended budget cuts “a potentially dire situation for the Florida Sea Grant program.”
Losing $30 million “wipes out the remaining budget of the program and it would terminate the program the day such a budget cut became effective,” Havens said. “If Congress approved of the cuts, we could be gone in a matter of months.”
On March 15, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution calling for federal funding of Sea Grant programs nationally to continue.
Commissioners cited programs like an ongoing sponge-restoration program to help preserve water quality; an artificial-reef study that helped create more underwater attractions and fish habitat; and a $75,000 allocation toward modeling effects of sea-level rise in the Keys.
Losing the sea-level funding “will immediately stop two critical projects I am working on to help local governments complete technical modeling and adaptation planning for sea-level rise” in Monroe County and Satellite Beach, Erin Deady, a consultant for Monroe County, posted online.
Monroe, for example, is stashing money aside to raise roads when road reconstruction is needed.
Results of the sea-level modeling helps the county “with preparation and mitigation” planning, county Sustainability Director Rhonda Haag said. “Hopefully, it could lead to lower flood-insurance premiums for our residents.”
Keys Marine Agent Shelly Krueger works with commercial fishermen to wade through complex federal marine regulations and advocates for fishermen “when sometimes the [regulators’] assessments aren’t quite right,” Betancourt said.
The Keys Water Watch Program, training volunteers to keep track of local water-quality conditions, gets Sea Grant funding. “It’s been heralded as the basis for a statewide program, particularly when it comes to canals,” Betancourt said.
Havens said people concerned about keeping Sea Grant funding should contact their congressional representatives. “It is Congress that takes actions when it comes to the budget,” he said. “The strong bipartisan support of Sea Grant by members of Congress has not changed. Yet there are many programs now on the chopping block or facing draconian cuts in this fiscal year.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments