Undersea nurseries grow sponges for replanting

Gardens of sponges grow in waters north of the Florida Keys, tended by biologists and volunteers trying to restore a population critical to the undersea ecosystem.
“These things are really pumping through some water,” Mark Butler, a professor of tropical marine ecology at Virginia’s Old Dominion University. “It’s remarkable how much water they can process in a very short period of time.”
In cooperation with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other agencies, Butler and state biologists have established a network of nursery areas where cuttings of eight Keys sponge species have been growing for replanting in waters where cyanobacteria, better known as the blue-green algae bloom, caused a massive sponge die-off in the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Bay.
“Many of these species have been decimated” by blooms and other factors, Butler said.
“Now we have about 6,000 to 7,000” sponge cuttings, said Bill Sharp, the FWC’s principal investigator on the project. “Our goal is to have 15,000 a large-scale restoration a couple years from now.”
The effort seeks volunteers to help propagate the sponge nurseries in a concerted effort later this month and in May. All work will be performed by snorkelers in waters no deeper than 10 feet, Sharp said. Volunteers with boats are welcome but snorkeling volunteers can be assigned to vessels.
“If you’re willing to get your hands dirty, we’ll be happy to have you work with us,” FWC biologist Eliot Hart said at a March forum on the project.
Scientists are focusing on species including loggerhead sponges, vase sponges, stinker sponges, sheepswool sponges, yellow sponges, brown branching sponges and more.
Shallow-water sponges once “were considered nothing more than houses for [juvenile] lobster,” Butler said at the Marathon session. “Now our perspective has changed quite a bit.... These are really important critters.”
Sponges, a filter-feeding animal, cleanse water by passing it through their porous system, a network of tiny canals and chambers. They attract tiny shrimp and crabs, which in turn bring larger fish to an area.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in the number of organisms where we you have these sponges, as opposed to areas where you don’t have them any more,” Butler said.
Sponges also are important to creatures like sea turtles and to stabilize bottom sediment.
Restoration efforts in recent years have shown that sponge cuttings can grow rapidly and help replenish areas denuded of sponges that otherwise could remain barren for decades. “Our plan was never been to completely repopulate these areas,” Butler said. “We thought we could establish little beachheads, intact communities that augment a natural recovery.”
Four large Middle Keys areas from the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to Vaca Key are targeted areas for replanting.
“We’re very excited and seeing very encouraging results,” Hart said.
For information on volunteering with sponge restoration, contact Hart at the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in Marathon at (305) 289-2330.
