Sanctuary panel looks at groundings, derelict boats

Problems caused by derelict vessels and damage done by boats that run aground in Florida Keys shallows will be reviewed by advisers to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary on Tuesday.
Staff from the sanctuary and Monroe County Marine Resources will outline “the threat posed to sanctuary resources from abandoned and derelict vessels,” says a summary of the 9 a.m. open session in Marathon.
Experts will discuss the costs of removing the abandoned boats, including a recent project that took 31 deteriorating migrant boats from the environmentally sensitive Marquesas Keys.\
Sanctuary advisers also update the board on increasing damage to grass flats and other shallow areas from boat groundings. Underwater acreage suffering “moderate to severe” damage virtually doubled in 20 years, from 15,490 acres in 1995 to 30,943 acres in 2015 according to the best available surveys.
“Disturbance and direct impacts — including prop scarring, groundings, turbidity, water-quality degradation [and] disturbance — to these shallow areas by vessels of all types are believed to be major contributing factors to a decline in the Keys of birds, fish, and other animals dependent on these habitats,” a draft report says.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council does not have regulatory authority but federal and state managers give considerable weight to the local board’s recommendations.
The council plans to discuss selecting a new chairman since current chairman Ken Nedimyer has served his limit of two consecutive terms. The council meeting takes place at the Hyatt Place Faro Blanco Marine Resort & Yacht Club, 1996 Overseas Highway in Marathon.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments