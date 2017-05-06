Reservoir funded in state budget can help Florida Bay

Calls from thousands of South Florida residents concerned about the Everglades and Florida Bay helped put a new freshwater reservoir in the state budget, says state Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo).
“We heard from thousands of constituents who called or sent emails to say how important this is,” Raschein said Thursday. “It made a difference.”
The reservoir bill, SB 10, authorizes about $800 million toward construction of a 78 billion-gallon area for storage and treatment of fresh water that can be used to keep the Everglades wet and lower salinity in Florida Bay.
Its stored rainwater also can prevent massive dumps of freshwater from Lake Okeechobee that flow through canals to coastal estuaries, causing harmful environmental effects.
Florida Senate President Joe Negron made the reservoir a key issue, although his original version called for a larger storage area.
Florida Keys backcountry guides and other environmental interests launched a massive campaign to seek money for the “south of the lake” reservoir.
“A positive and science-based step toward the restoration of America’s Everglades,” said Eric Eikenberg, chief executive of the non-profit Everglades Foundation.
“Expediting the planning and implementation of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir will significantly reduce the amount of harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee,” Eikenberg said, “and provide us with the opportunity to store, clean and send large amounts of water into the Everglades and Florida Bay, where it is needed.”
The pending state budget, to be finalized this week, also includes $2.5 million toward a new Upper Keys campus for Florida Keys Community College, soon to be renamed the College of the Florida Keys, and $500,000 for Mote Marine Laboratory’s coral-reef restoration program based in the Keys.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
