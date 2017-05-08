Key Largo solid waste company faces $1 million-plus in code fines

In a code violation case going back almost a decade, a Key Largo solid waste and recycling company faces up to more than $1 million in Monroe County-issued fines following a judge’s ruling late last month.
Violations continue to accrue against Magnolia 101, which operates Atlantic Trash and Transfer at 101 Magnolia Street, off the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 100.2. Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia’s April 30 ruling in the county’s case against the company means Magnolia 101 is on the hook for every dime in fines -- which have an estimated range of between $800,000 to $1.2 million, Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said Monday.
“There will be a hearing to determine the amount of the fines,” Clark said in a statement.
Brian Linback, owner of Magnolia 101 and Atlantic Trash and Transfer, could not immediately be reached for comment.
“For years, county staff worked with the company to stop and repair the natural habitat destruction, and to try to get them to stop conducting commercial operations on the two lots that are not zoned for such commercial activity,” Clark said.
If Lindback shows he cannot pay the fines, the county has the option of foreclosing on the land.
County officials say Lindback illegally cleared his three, 1-acre lots to expand his company’s trash transfer station and recycling business -- the latter operation includes pulverizing concrete. Beginning in 2007, county inspectors say Lindback destroyed tropical hardwood hammock and native vegetation, and trenched an 8-by-6-foot mass of coral in 2013 that was within the county’s right-of-way, Clark said.
“Instead of working toward compliance, the company worsened the environmental damage,” Clark said
Lindback acknowledged to county officials in February 2013 that his property was home to multiple code violations and he entered into stipulation agreements with Monroe to come into compliance. The agreement gave him until December of that year to correct all the violations without accruing more fines, Clark said.
“The agreements also stated that if the violations were not fixed by this date, the county would fine the company for that time period, and that the agreements would be recorded as liens against the property,” Clark said.
After a May 2013 site visit, county inspectors discovered the trench dug into the coral. A stop-work order was issued — and ignored, according to Clark.
“The violations were not corrected by Dec. 17, 2013, and the properties still are not in compliance with the County Code,” Clark said.
That’s when the county took Linback and his companies to court. The trial began in February. Garcia issued his April 30 ruling after reading both parties’ closing arguments.
“The County is very pleased with the final judgment that will end Magnolia 101’s brazen disregard for the rules that protect native habitat,” Assistant County Attorney Peter Morris said in a prepared statement. “Foreclosure on a property is an extreme remedy that the County prefers to use only after exhausting all other avenues of pursuing compliance.”
