Anchored boats in Keys waters will likely have to continue pumping out the waste

A new state law likely will require many anchored boats in Florida Keys waters to plan for mandatory sewage pumpouts.
A four-year state pilot program that allowed Monroe County to regulate vessels in several popular anchorages expires in July, but the Florida Legislature this spring passed a revised law that expands the local jurisdiction.
Monroe County commissioners, meeting June 21 at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center on Key Largo, are scheduled to hold the first of two hearings on a local ordinance affecting “vessels or floating structures anchored or moored for more than 10 consecutive days within a federally established No-Discharge Zone.”
All 2,900 square miles of state and federal waters around the Keys are part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which is a no-discharge zone, notes the county Marine Resources Office.
“ The [pilot pumpout] program has significantly reduced waste illegally dumped into Keys protected waters,” county legislative liaison Lisa Tennyson said. “It’s been a big success but without this legislation, we would have had no local authority to require pumpouts.”
The 2017 law allows local and state marine law officers to “enforce proof of pumpout regulations,” which likely will include proof of a monthly pumpout.
Currently, Monroe County provides free pumpouts for anchored vessels in managed areas as a measure to protect nearshore water quality. At some point, boaters could be assessed a portion of the costs, county commissioners have indicated.
If the pending ordinance is approved by commissioners and affirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, fines for non-compliance would start at $50 and escalate to $250.
The law could take effect this fall, following a second Monroe County hearing in July and subsequent FWC review. Boats with U.S. Coast Guard-approved marine compost toilets would be exempted.
County commissioners also will hold their first hearing on a proposed ordinance that would curtail use of boats and “floating structures” to post advertisements.
