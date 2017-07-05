‘Chasing Coral’ to debut in the Keys

The landmark documentary “Chasing Coral,” chronicling the unprecedented rate of decline in coral throughout the world’s oceans, premieres in the Florida Keys on July 14, presented by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory, Coral Restoration Foundation and Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF).
Special, free-admission screenings are scheduled for at the following locations:
▪ Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton Street, Key West - 8 p.m.
▪ Mote Marine Laboratory, 24244 Overseas Highway, Summerland Key - 8 p.m.
▪ Marathon Community Park, 200 Ocean, 36th Street, Marathon - 8 p.m.
▪ Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Center, 102050 Overseas Highway, Key Largo – 7 p.m.
“Chasing Coral” highlights underwater footage shot worldwide including in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The film’s chief scientific advisor Dr. Mark Eakin directs the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch, a program monitoring the impact of climate change, coral bleaching and ocean acidification.
The award-winning film, distributed by Netflix, debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, drawing praise from movie critics with The New York Times calling it an “emotional race against time” and The Hollywood Reporter extolling it as a “powerful wakeup call.”
