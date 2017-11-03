King tides expected next few days

Monroe County and other officials are monitoring areas across the county as we expect king tides to occur Nov. 4 to 9.
“The term ‘king tide’ is a non-scientific term used to describe naturally occurring, exceptionally high tides that take place when the sun and moon’s gravitational pull align making the oceans bulge,” Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean said..
If you have photos of your property or neighborhood experiencing tidal flooding, email them to GREENKEYS@MONROECOUNTY-FL.GOV with the address, time and date they were taken. This will help in future planning to reduce flooding.
Adjust your driving schedule accordingly and do not drive through flooded areas; turn around and find another way if possible. It can be unsafe and cause short- and long-term damage to your vehicle. If you drive through tidal floods, wash the undercarriage of your car to remove any saltwater accumulation. You can go through a car wash equipped with an undercarriage sprayer.
Avoid parking your vehicle in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in order to prevent saltwater damage to your vehicle.
Flooding can result in hazards below the surface that you cannot see. This can cause injury, e.g., nails, broken glass, debris and displaced manhole covers. Due to Hurricane Irma, there is more debris than usual on the streets, increasing the possibility of danger under flooded waters.
If you have a storm drain adjacent to your property, you can help out by removing any debris that could block the water from draining properly.
If you are a boater, be aware that these high tides cause lower clearances under fixed bridges so check the tides before leaving the dock.
Comments