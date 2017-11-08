Water district to get Florida Bay update

The state’s lead agency on Everglades restoration will hear updates on Florida Bay improvement projects at a Thursday meeting in Doral.
The board of the South Florida Water Management District holds its 9 a.m. meeting at Doral City Hall, 8401 NW 53rd Terrace in Miami-Dade County as part of a program to hold sessions throughout its 16-county jurisdiction.
Eight of 11 projects in Miami-Dade to store water and keep the freshwater flow going through Everglades National Park to Florida Bay have been largely completed, district manager Brenda Mills said Tuesday. The remaining three projects should be finished within the next five months, she estimated. “We’re close to finishing it up.”
The projects, including work on the C-111 canal system and the L-31 canal that borders the national park, will have “features that move more surface flow through Taylor Slough and on to Florida Bay,” Mills said. New culverts, upgraded pumping stations and removal of a weir (a small dam) are part of the overall $7 million effort being reviewed.
A coastal-wetlands project intended to help Biscayne Bay also is on the agenda for the Doral meeting, along with progress updates on plans for the Everglades Agricultural Area Storage Reservoir Project.
“We want to hear from residents and give individuals an opportunity to provide input on the policy decisions that will shape the future of South Florida's flood control, water resources and ecosystem restoration,” district board member Federico Fernandez said in a statement.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments