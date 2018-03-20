Islamorada sends SOS for Sea Oats Beach

Erosion problems at Sea Oats Beach on Lower Matecumbe Key started long before Hurricane Irma, but the Category 4 storm of Sept. 10 certainly did not help.
“There are no sea oats there,” Susan Spunt, the village of Islamorada’s environmental resources manager, told Village Council members Thursday.
Sprunt briefed council members on efforts to obtain federal funding and assistance to help restore the narrow strip of Florida Keys land that runs for less than a mile near marker 75.
“We really want to do more of a comprehensive solution, rather than just deal with continued erosion,” she said.
Currently the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative seeks to move its power poles from the vulnerable oceanside of the highway to the bayside if money can be found for the project.
“That would help tremendously,” Sprunt said. “The FKEC has always been concerned about the severe erosion that’s occurred there.”
Four hurricanes in the 2005 season already had increased erosion at Sea Oats Beach, popular with visitors and nesting sea turtles. “Then came Hurricane Irma,” she said.
A 2007 state project, essentially aimed at protecting the vulnerable section of U.S. 1 that carries traffic to the Middle and Lower Keys, installed concrete “integrated pavers” and poured concrete over the top of the pavers to create a berm.
“By 2009, the concrete was starting to poke out of the ground and buckle,” Sprunt said. “I asked, why is this eroding so incredibly fast?”
The short answer was that “hardening” the beach to protect the highway increased wave action, she said.
“The natural buffer has to be re-established,” Sprunt said. “Just putting something hard there is not going to work.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed that Sea Oats Beach “has serious issues” in need of remediation and agreed to submit a funding request. Word on whether the federal money will be allocated for the Islamorada project could be received in June or July, according to Sprunt.
Enormous mounds of natural sand that have been recovered now line the gulfside of the highway. That material could be treated and used to help restore the beach. Nesting sea turtles need natural sand, and will not lay eggs in “construction sand,” Sprunt said.
