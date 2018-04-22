Fire crews still working to contain Big Pine Key brush fire

A brush fire fully engulfed one home on Big Pine Key Sunday, but initial reports indicate no one was home or injured in the blaze.
The fire was reported near Lyttons Way, Wilder Road and 19th Street, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency dispatchers reported at 3:17 p.m. that both sides of Lyttons Way and Wilder Road were on fire.
Monroe County officials said the fire was 40 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Though there remains scattered hot spots throughout the large area.
There are no reports of injuries.
Fire Rescue confirmed one home, with a separate garage structure, was destroyed.
There are no evacuation orders at this time, but officials stress people who live in the vicinity should monitor areas around their homes until the fire is put out.
Fire Rescue asks people to try to avoid driving on U.S. 1 through Big Pine Key due to smoke and large number of emergency vehicles.
Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Naval Air Station Key West, were called in to fight the blaze, according to 911 radio traffic.
Power was cut to about 1,900 Keys Energy customers at the request of firefighters.
This is a developing story.
