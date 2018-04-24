Big Pine Key brush fire is still a threat to homes

The brush fire that burned more than 100 acres on Big Pine Key is halfway contained but remains a threat to homes because it consumes such a large area of the island, according to Monroe County officials on Tuesday.
Containment means there is a barrier the fire won’t likely cross. Due to the small, gravel roads and combination of residences and rural areas, it's difficult to make the area completely contained until the fire is completely out.
Firefighters once again worked through the night on the fire, which broke out at about 2 p.m. Sunday and rapidly spread through neighborhoods.
With high temperatures, dry conditions and winds shifting directions, county officials expect more flare-ups of burning embers.
"Some areas that may not have had smoke before may see some today," said Cammy Clark, the county's spokeswoman.
Unified Command met early Tuesday morning and identified 30 homes that are in the affected area, which is a combination of rural, wooded areas and houses.
"Fire crews are working proactively to protect them, as well as to keep the fire from spreading," Clark said.
Clark once again reminded locals and others not to go into wooded areas affected by the brush fire.
"This is for your own safety so you will not hamper the fire suppression operations," she said.
Helicopter crews Tuesday continued to drop on wooded areas 800-gallon loads of water which weigh 7,000 pounds. If the water lands on a person it could be fatal, Clark said.
Also, if the helicopter pilots see any people in the vicinity of the target area, they will not drop the water.
"This will delay efforts to put out the fire and could allow the fire to grow bigger," Clark said. "Anyone who goes into the wooded areas may be arrested if they hamper firefighting efforts."
