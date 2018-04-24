'It's not my boat so I don't care.' Keys man faces felony charges for littering

A Marathon man was jailed this week after police said he dumped an 18-foot-long boat filled with garbage on the side of the road.
Harry Elmer Lebo, 49, on Monday used a forklift to dump the boat off 20th Street as two people watched him from inside a van parked on the roadside, according to the arrest report.
"It's not my boat so I don't care," Lebo reportedly told the pair.
Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Edward Swogger did some old-school, shoe-leather detective work to catch the boat dumper, who faces a felony charge of dumping litter over 500 pounds and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Swogger searched the area for forklifts and found eight of them. He touched each one to see if the engine was still warm. The only one that was warm was on property where he found Lebo, who at first said he had been drinking and not operating any equipment.
"If it's about the boat, I'll go get it," Lebo later told the deputy, the report states.
Swogger then returned to the crime scene to show the two witnesses a photo of Lebo. The witnesses identified Lebo as the boat dumper.
During his arrest, Lebo flexed his muscles and refused to obey verbal commands by deputies.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lebo remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
