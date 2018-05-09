He claimed his friend made sexual advances — so he grabbed a knife and left him to die

A Marathon man has pleaded no contest to fatally stabbing a one-time friend he said made unwanted sexual advances and wouldn't stop when asked.
Kyle Ian Miller, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of Andre Howard, whose body was found at 4 a.m. April 24, 2017, on the side of the road outside a trailer park near mile marker 50.5.
The two were in another man's trailer at 2:35 a.m. that morning when the stabbing took place.
Miller initially said when Howard wouldn't stop hitting on him he grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked him.
Howard died from stab wounds to his chest that also punctured a lung, according to reports.
His body was found shortly after at 4 a.m. on the east-side drive of Key by the Sea, at U.S. 1 near 62nd Street oceanside.
Miller was pulled over in Tavernier, near mile marker 90, in a stolen Cadillac Eldorado.
In court, Cardell Johnson said his son and Miller had been friends for about a year. He found it difficult to understand that Miller left Andre on the ground bleeding to death but said he forgives him.
"I don't see any humility in Mr. Miller," the father said, according to the State Attorney's Office. "I don't see any remorse."
Pleading no contest is a way to resolve a case without having to admit guilt. Instead, Miller's plea acknowledges that the facts of the indictment are true and means he avoids a trial by accepting a conviction.
A no contest plea also cannot be used against a convict as an admission of guilt in a civil lawsuit.
Miller took the deal May 8 before Acting Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker. He also pleaded no contest to grand theft auto and received 380 days of credit for time served in the county jail.
Miller also gets 380 days of credit on his 25-year sentence for second-degree murder.
Miller told police he’d known Howard for about a year and the two of them sometimes did drugs together. Howard had four convictions for dealing cocaine over incidents from 2010 and 2011.
Miller hasn't left the Stock Island Detention Center since his arrest, with a bond of $1.01 million.
Comments