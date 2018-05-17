He walked away from two drunk boating convictions — but a minor theft now means prison time

This chronic drunk driver got lucky with the judge.
William Burkett, 54, a laborer in Key West, was sentenced to probation in 2016 after racking up two boating-under-the-influence arrests within two weeks.
They were felony charges because Burkett has three prior convictions for driving drunk, according to the State Attorney's Office.
But when he helped himself to someone else’s tricycle frame last December, Burkett put himself on the road to state prison.
Burkett violated his probation by getting arrested Feb. 2 for stealing the tricycle frame
Judge Mark Jones on May 9 revoked the probation and sentenced Burkett to two years in prison.
The tricycle frame theft is a misdemeanor.
On Dec. 7, 2017, the owner of the tricycle frame reported it stolen from a bike rack outside the Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St. The trike had no tires on it. They had been stolen earlier, the owner told police.
From a security video, police extracted a still photograph of the trike theft suspect. On the video, according to the Key West police report, a man rides up to the bike rack on a tricycle, jimmies the lock and chain and then walk outs of view, only to return with a saw.
The man cuts off the lock and puts the tricycle frame on his own trike’s rear basket.
The two BUI arrests happened in Key West in late 2015. Burkett pleaded guilty to both and was sentenced Jan. 13, 2016.
