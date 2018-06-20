Capt. Jessica DeGraw of Island Time Dolphin and Shelling Cruises posted a video to the company's Instagram page showing the alligator swimming Monday off a beach on Big Hickory Island, near Bonita Springs in Lee County.
An alligator went for a swim off a Florida beach. Then it did something else.

By Madeleine Marr

June 20, 2018 08:06 PM

A captain of a charter boat company posted a video Monday of an unusual sight, even in Florida.


The caption? "Rare alligator sighting today!"


There it is, as clear as day, an alligator swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off Big Hickory Island, near Bonita Springs in Lee County.

"First time I've ever seen it on Big Hickory Preserve," Capt. Jessica DeGraw told WTVT-TV, adding that after it had enough of the water, it came ashore and took a stroll on the beach.

Even alligators need a little summer break. But the occurrence is indeed rare.

These animals are not meant to thrive in saltwater, as they lack the glands that can pump sodium out of their bodies, according to Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. The Gulf is saltwater.

As many Floridians know, alligators are usually found in swamps, marshes, lakes, rivers and canals.

