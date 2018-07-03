A drunken tourist used vomit as a weapon — then plotted a dirtier attack, cops say

A drunken tourist left her 7-year-old child alone at a hotel bar — and when arrested, she made herself vomit and spat at police officers, according to the arrest report.
Kimberly Nicole Day, 28, of Fort Myers, was arrested on charges of child neglect, resisting arrest and three counts of battery on a police officer after she made an unseemly scene outside the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Marathon.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called to the hotel at 10:18 p.m. June 30, where they found Day, who was "severely intoxicated," holding her daughter on the sidewalk, the arrest report states.
Day's boyfriend told deputies he and Day had been fighting all day and he was about to leave them at the hotel and return to Fort Myers.
Police said Day tightened her grip around her child so tightly that the child couldn't breathe. So they forcibly took the girl by prying open her arms.
That's when Day kicked a deputy, who immediately took her to the ground where she continued to kick.
While being held on the ground by deputies, Day forced herself to vomit and proceeded to lick it up and spit it at the officers, police said.
That wasn't the only bodily fluid Day attempted to use as a weapon.
"Kimberly tried to defecate in her hand and stated she would throw her feces on" deputies, the police report states.
She was outfitted with a spit mask and leg restraints. The state Department of Children and Families was called in to care for the daughter.
Day, who is listed as a receptionist, was taken to Fishermen's Community Hospital, where she was accused of spitting at a nurse and verbally threatening her. A deputy asked that Day be sedated. She was later taken to the Stock Island Detention Center. She was released Monday.
Comments