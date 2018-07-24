This Keys hospital took a knockout blow from Irma. Ten months later, it’s still on its feet.

Rick Freeberg, CEO of Fishermen’s Community and Mariners Hospitals, sits inside the future nursing unit near the observation and inpatient rooms. Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, which is owned by Baptist Health South Florida, reopened on Monday, July 23, 2018, after bringing in modular structures so it can function as a hospital. The hospital was destroyed by Hurricane Irma last September. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com