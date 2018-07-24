A man calls 911 to tell say this: ‘Deputies are idiots’

A Chicago man visiting the Keys made some bad calls when dealing with police.
Gary Krishan, 56, called 911 early July 22 and told dispatchers, “Sheriff’s deputies are idiots,” according to the arrest report.
Monroe County deputies said Krishan had called 911 earlier to demand a ride home from the Marathon restaurant where he had been kicked him out for being drunk and disorderly, reports state.
Deputies responded to the Marathon Ale House, 6900 Overseas Highway, at 12:36 a.m. to find Krishan, who approached them and asked, “What the f--- is going on?”
A deputy called for a cab and thought Krishan was on his way. But that didn’t work.
“Gary was subsequently brought back to the Ale House after being belligerent to the cab driver,” Deputy Corbin Hradecky wrote in a report.
Ale House employees told deputies Krishan was outside disturbing customers and they wanted him cited for trespassing.
When told this, Krishan reportedly said, “I’m a millionaire. I own three separate properties on Coco Plum. I’m gonna sue all of you.”
Told he had to leave or be arrested for trespassing, Krishan walked to the sidewalk and said he was no longer on the property.
“Come arrest me! F--- you!” he said, according to the report.
Krishan began walking north of the restaurant and deputies left.
An hour later, Krishan called 911 to say he needed a ride home from deputies, who met him at 69th Street and told him not to call 911 again. At 2:25 a.m., Krishan called 911 to tell operators deputies are idiots and that he was going to sue the sheriff’s office, police said.
He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor misuse of the 911 system.
