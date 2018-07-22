It was so hot that Key West broke a 62-year record. Is relief on the way?

This weekend was definitely a scorcher for South Florida.
Especially in Key West, where temperatures climbed to 94 degrees Sunday, beating the July 22 record of 93 degrees set in 1956.
“Today and yesterday were pretty hot,” Andrew Hagen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Sunday.
Miami-Dade and Broward didn’t break any records, however some areas saw 94 degree weather.
But there may be a little relief on the way — rain.
Hagen said this week should be wetter — with chance of strong thunderstorms — which could drop the temperature by a couple degrees.
“We’ve been a little drier than normal,” he said. “This upcoming week should be much rainier than we’ve seen.”
Higher rain chances last through the end of the work week.
South Florida is not alone in experience extreme heat. An extreme heat wave has hit Texas and surrounding states including Arkansas and Louisiana, with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees for several days in a row.
