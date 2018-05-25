Alberto becomes the season's first named storm, a week before it even starts

Alberto, a rare preseason subtropical storm, formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, threatening to slam the Florida Panhandle and northern Gulf Coast with flooding from heavy rain and storm surge early next week.
In a 2 p.m. advisory, forecasters said the storm had stalled about 60 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico, with sustained 40 mph winds extending about 115 miles from the storm's center. The storm is expected to pass near the Yucatán coast Friday night and continue to the north over the weekend before turning to the northwest by Monday as it nears the U.S. coast, increasing in intensity and possibly becoming a hurricane.
Heavy rain remains the storm's biggest threat, with the Keys expected to get four to eight inches. Up to 12 inches could fall in some locations. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for South Florida beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cuba and the Yucatán Peninsula could get 10 to 15 inches, with up to 25 inches in harder hit locations, increasing the risk of dangerous flash floods.
While the center of the storm is expected to stay well off the Florida coast, winds blowing from the southwest could pile up water all along the coast. Once it reaches the coast, it could stall and trigger worse flooding.
"When it gets inland, it will be a slow mover, so this could be a horrific flooding event up there," National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.
Forecasters upped the storm's status on Friday after local buoys and ship readings reported higher winds. It was designated subtropical because strong upper level winds continue to shear the top, leaving it lopsided. A subtropical system packs the same hazards as tropical storms — heavy rain and wind — but lacks the warm center. Stronger winds also wrap around the storm's edges, rather than the center.
But as it moves north, the shear is expected to subside and allow the storm to transition into a more dangerous tropical storm over warm water.
"In the northern Gulf, the upper winds won’t be an issue any more. The storm will get better organized so we expect it to strengthen," Feltgen said. "You certainly can’t rule out that it could become a hurricane."
Because the storm's center is so messy, forecasting the track also remains difficult, forecasters said. A large ridge to the east should steer it north for the next 24 hours. Sometime Saturday, they expect a ridge over Florida and the western Atlantic, and low pressure system in the central Gulf, to speed it up and turn it toward the northwest.
In three to four days, as it nears the north-central Gulf Coast, the ridge should weaken and again slow Alberto down. By Monday, as it hovers over warm Gulf waters, winds are now forecast to increase to 65 mph.
Forecasters also warned that the location of the storm's center far from the Florida coast could be misleading.
"Don’t let that fool you because the wind flow on the east side may bring very rough surf," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Kottlowski. "As it becomes more persistent, it will create a pileup of water, so the concern is for southwest Florida, or the west coast to Appalachicola Bay, which could get a big inundation of water because of the constant wind blowing and a lot of places are very prone to flooding."
A hurricane hunter plane is scheduled to fly into the storm later Friday.
With the storm sucking so much moisture from the Caribbean, South Florida should get ready for a soggy holiday weekend.
"There will be a surge in tropical moisture over South Florida beginning today and lasting through Memorial Day weekend," Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Miami office, said Friday morning. "That's really the main concern."
Flooding is possible in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties after weeks of rain that in some locations pushed total rainfall to more than two and three times usual May amounts. Gusty winds and rough seas should increase Saturday, with tornadoes possible Saturday and Sunday. Rip currents are also expected on both coasts, the Miami weather office said.
No flood advisories for South Florida have been issued, but Kelly said they're possible.
"It's something we'll definitely continue to monitor," he said.
The city of Miami announced it will close its public pools through Monday and open a mini dump Saturday for residents to dispose of bulky items on Northwest 20th Street.
As the storm rolls north, watches and warnings could go up along the U.S. coast as early as tomorrow. Cuba and Mexico issued tropical storm watches for western Cuba and the Yucatán Peninsula early Friday.
