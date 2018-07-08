'Disorganized' Tropical Storm Beryl moving a little faster, but blowing no harder

Tropical Storm Beryl has picked up speed in movement, but not winds, according to Sunday's 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Now, it's moving west-northwest at 23 mph with 45 mph sustained winds that extend 45 miles from the storm's center, still described as "disorganized."

Tropical storm warnings remain for Dominica and Guadeloupe. Barbados' government removed at tropical storm watch. Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy; Saba and St. Eustatius; and St. Maarten remain on a tropical storm watch.

"On the forecast track, the center of Beryl or its remnants will approach the Lesser Antilles today, cross the island chain tonight, and move near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday," the advisory said. "Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next 36 hours, and Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday."





The forecast predicts two to three inches of rain through Tuesday for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris, is bobbing 160 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The storm poses no threat to land, but forecasters expect it to become a hurricane on Monday. Although no watches or warnings are in effect, forecasters say coastal swells could menace the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states with dangerous surf conditions.

The next hurricane advisory is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday.