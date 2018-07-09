Rainstorms formerly known as Hurricane Beryl have '0% chance' of forming cyclone soon

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are inching closer to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where the system is expected to deliver a few inches of rain Monday before moving to Hispaniola by evening.
Forecasters predict the former tropical storm has zero chance of reforming into a cyclone in the next few days, according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
There's a 40 percent chance it could recollect into a cyclone later this week when it turns north over the Bahamas and Western Atlantic, forecasters said.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris continues to crawl along the East coast just off shore. Forecasters expect the storm to stay put and strengthen for a day before moving North Wedesday and Thursday.
There are no warning or watches in place, but forecasters caution that the offshore storm will send more powerful waves to the coasts of North Carolina and the Eastern seaboard the next few days.
