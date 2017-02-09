All we’re asking for is more water

The following is testimony Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster delivered before the state Senate’s Appropriations Committee on Jan. 10 regarding the declining health of Florida Bay due to blocked fresh water flow through the Everglades.
I am a councilman and former mayor of Islamorada, the Sportfishing Capital of the World. I have traveled here today from the Southernmost Point of our Great State, because of the great importance of this discussion, and how it affects Islamorada and our Sister Chain of Islands of Monroe County, and direct impact to our Water Based Economy.
The Florida Keys Tourism Industry creates approximately 33,000 jobs and their tourism-related sales exceed $ 2.7 billion. Monroe County generates nearly $200 million in sales tax revenue annually for the state of Florida, which is the highest sales tax revenue per capita in Florida.
The Florida Keys is a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that is the lifeblood of the Keys commercial and recreational fisheries-based economy that generates more than $4.5 billion in positive economic activity. And attracts more than 4 million visitors per year.
Besides being an elected official, I am also an owner/operator of two restaurants and a seafood market. I was drawn to the fabulous Florida Keys because I am also an avid recreational fisherman. My home away from home is the Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.
You will hear from the scientists of the loss of thousand of acres of once what was beautiful pristine sea grass that is now dead and baron of life, and the ever-increasing algae blooms that are now within 2 nautical miles of my house. I'm not here to point fingers or put blame on any particular agency, business or political affiliation. I'm here to tell you that my constituents are just wanting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. I and my constituents totally support the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan and would never ask you to stop any of the progress that was started 17 years ago.
But as our degradation gets worse with the years that keep passing, we ask that you truly consider to add storage south of Lake concurrently with CERP. Unlike the harmful discharges to the estuaries east and west of the Lake due to excessive water, we suffer the opposite. We do not get enough water, which creates our sea grass die offs and our algae blooms.
My constituents of Islamorada — 16 miles long with 6,200 taxpayers at the tune of $160 million dollars and all of Monroe County — 116 miles long with 72,000 taxpayers — spent close to $1 billion to remove all of our septic tanks and sewered our whole chain of islands. We are all now working on restoring our nearshore waters, stormwater runoff and have begun canal restoration to maintain the quality of water needed for our sustainability for generations to come.
In conjunction with our tax payers’ commitment to our precious and fragile ecosystem, I hope that you also see the value and the need, to commit state funding and move forward with all the tools and technology, that you have the opportunity to use, in restoring and maintaining one of the state of Florida's most valuable assets.
This past year, I personally took or was involved with showing the devastation of the algae blooms and dead areas of sea grass to Sen. Anitere Flores, state Rep. Holly Raschein and U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo. Congressman Curbelo knows the importance of the restoration of the Florida Bay and the Everglades National Park on a federal level, and has committed to fighting for funding to help us in Washington.
Too much of the past year has pitted too many of us against each other with differing opinions to a cure. I have no ill will to any of those with the differing of opinions. All I want, and my constituents want, is water, especially during the dry months, and the only way we see that happening is storage south of the Lake. This problem started years ago and will take years to fix.
I stand before you asking that you help preserve the National Treasure that the Everglades National Park once was. By appropriating funds you will help future generations enjoy what I once knew and hopefully will see again in my lifetime.
