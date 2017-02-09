All we’re asking for is more water

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Pause

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

7:54 Miami radio host eats crow - makes good on bet with Marlins' Christian Yelich

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

2:46 Guantánamo Sign Language

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child

1:23 Gov. Rick Scott speaks at PortMiami

1:57 'We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers