Make sure your vote counts; early voting ending, polls open Tuesday

Tuesday’s primary election will weed out some candidates running for office in Monroe County this year, but the primary will also see some races settled without having to go on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Early voting has been ongoing and Aug. 27 is the last day for that. It’s a good idea to get to the polls early because it helps the Supervisor of Elections Office more quickly tally results when the polls close on Tuesday at 7 p.m. And a storm swirling over the water is likely to dump lots of rain on us in the coming days, which could mean problems for some reaching their voting precinct.
So take advantage of early voting. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102 bayside in Key Largo; the Islamorada library at mile marker 81.7; the Supervisor of Elections Office at 100th Street and U.S. 1 in Marathon; the Big Pine Community Park at the end of Sands Road on Atlantis Drive; and 530 Whitehead St. in Key West.
Friday, Monroe had 52,748 registered voters — 20,329 Republicans, 17,297 Democrats and 15,122 others either unaffiliated or registered in other parties. As of the end of business Thursday, 16.88 percent of the registered voters had cast ballots, 2,000 by voting at one of the elections offices and another 6,823 via mail-in ballot.
The Keys have races that will be decided by all voters Tuesday.
In the race for the District 3 seat on the School Board, incumbent Ed Davidson of Marathon faces Mindy Conn of Sugarloaf Key in a nonpartisan race; the winner serves four years. The nonpartisan race to replace Upper Keys County Court Judge Reagan Ptomey, who is retiring, features attorneys Sharon Hamilton and Rob Stober; whoever wins Tuesday serves six years.
For County Commission District 5 (Key Largo), countywide voters of all stripes can cast ballots because it’s a universal primary. That’s because the race features two candidates from the same party (Republican), incumbent Sylvia Murphy and challenger Robby Majeska, and no other candidates. Universal primaries are designed to let everyone vote if just one party is fielding candidates in a particular race. The winner in this race serves four years.
Republicans will decide on their nominees for Florida Keys Mosquito Control District in districts 3 and 4, and GOP voters will also choose their nominee for county clerk. The winners of those races face Democrats on Nov. 8.
For Key West voters only, there are two seats up on the Utility Board that overseas Keys Energy Services, as well as the mayor’s seat. Those races are nonpartisan. The winners Tuesday in the Utility Board races serve four years; the winner of the mayoral race goes on to Nov. 8 to face a write-in candidate.
And of course, there are the primaries for president/vice president, U.S. senator, U.S. House and state House (locally, Democrats choose their candidate for that seat Tuesday to face the Republican incumbent in November).
Don’t waste your opportunity to choose your government leaders. Early voting takes minutes, so take time today to cast a ballot. If that’s not possible, make sure to get to the polls Tuesday.
