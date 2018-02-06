Joel Pett, Lexington Herald-Leader, Feb. 7 2018 | FL Keys News
News
Living
Opinion
Outdoors
74°
Full Menu
74°
Home
Customer Service
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Social Media
Subscription
Archives
News
Sections
News
Local News
Business
Real Estate
Environment
Education
Crime
Weather
Obituaries
Sports & Outdoors
Sections
Sports & Outdoors
Outdoors
Fishing
Diving
Recreation
More Sports
Local Sports
Living/Entertainment
Living
Living
Food & Drink
Keys Scenes
Submit a Photo
Unwind
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
Attractions
Restaurants Menus
Opinion
Sections
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place a classified ad
Report a problem with a classified ad
Legals
Miami Herald
el Nuevo Herald
Miami.com
Editorial Cartoons
February 06, 2018 07:54 PM
Joel Pett, Lexington Herald-Leader, Feb. 7 2018
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Joel Pett
Lexington Herald-Leader
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Kevin Siers, Charlotte Observer, Feb. 7 2018
Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee, Feb. 7 2018
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Feb. 5, 2018
McClatchy Editorial Cartoons for the week of Jan. 29, 2018
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Jan. 22, 2018
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Jan. 15, 2018
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Jan. 8, 2018
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Jan. 3, 2018
Trending Stories
His son was his caretaker. Police found insects eating the 94-year-old’s body.
To protect toddler, DCF had mom sign ‘safety plan.’ She agreed — then slashed his throat.
Heat’s most valuable assets at trade deadline? Contracts, age, performance tell story
On eight cruises in a row, passengers got ‘violently ill.’ A lawsuit may be coming
Here’s why analysts say UM fans should be excited about this incoming offensive class
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 26, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 18, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 11, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 4, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 28, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 20, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 13, 2017
McClatchy Editorial Cartoons for the week of Nov. 6, 2017
McClatchy Editorial Cartoons for the week of Oct. 30, 2017
McClatchy Editorial Cartoons for the week of Oct. 23, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Oct. 16, 2017
McClatchy Editorial Cartoons for the week of Oct. 9, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of October 2, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Sept. 25, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Sept. 18, 2017
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Sept. 11, 2017
Subscriptions
Subscriptions
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Archives
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
Advertising
Advertising
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service