Clampdown on information bodes ill for public

No doubt, many Florida Keys residents feel that government is too involved in their lives, especially on the state and federal levels.
We have the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weighs in often here about building projects both small and large. The Environmental Protection Agency has partners down here. There are so many others.
Tuesday, the Huffington Post reported this: “Multiple federal agencies have told their employees to cease communications with members of Congress and the press...”
This comes days after President Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told NBC’s Chuck Todd that the new administration uses “alternative facts” when it disagrees with news reports. That is chilling. As Todd shot back at her, there are no such things as “alternative facts.” Facts are facts. There are not two versions of reality.
Her statement, the Huffington Post’s report and so many others do not bode well for the public as the press aims to tell stories about events, issues and people. In Trump’s first week, his office has shown it will not tolerate anything put out there that casts a bad light on the administration.
Want to speak to someone in the Corps about battling a developer’s plan for the waterfront? If the HuffPost is correct, it will be tough. Want to find out what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is the lead sub-agency for the sanctuary, plans to implement in the sanctuary, or which rules it might cast off? If the HuffPost is correct, it will be tough.
We understand that the relationship between the press and politicians can be strained at all levels of government. But government staffers are supposed to be immune from the whims of politicians who want to spin the news however they want. We rely on those staffers to provide information as we seek to inform our readers of what is going on around them.
A critical press is key to maintaining our democracy. Throttling access to government or deciding facts are “alternative” should scare everyone. We’d say write your government officials, but will they listen? After all, they may not be allowed to anymore.
Comments