Keys taxing agencies start budget hearings, your chance to weigh in

Keys property owners pay taxes to a lot of local government agencies — Monroe County School District, the unincorporated county, the municipalities where they live and more.
Now you get the chance to tell the leaders of those agencies what you think about their proposed 2016-17 budgets that take effect Oct. 1 and the proposed taxes to support them. It’s your chance to tell those who spend your money how you think it should be spent. Following are the budget hearings:
▪ Monroe County: 5:05 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102 bayside; 5:05 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Marathon Government Center, mile marker 48.5 bayside; and 5:05 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave., Key West.
▪ Florida Keys Mosquito Control District: 5:05 p.m. Sept. 7 and 5:05 p.m. Sept. 14 at 503 107th St., Marathon.
▪ Islamorada: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87 bayside.
▪ Marathon: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the fire station at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
▪ Key Colony Beach: 5:05 p.m. Sept. 7 and 5:05 Sept. 14 at City Hall, 600 W. Ocean Drive.
▪ Layton: 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at City Hall, mile marker 68.5 oceanside.
▪ Key West: 6 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Old City Hall, 510 Greene St.
▪ Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District: 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1 East Drive, mile marker 98.6.
▪ Monroe County School Board: 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Coral Shores High School media center, mile marker 89.9 oceanside.
▪ South Florida Water Management District: 5:15 p.m. Sept. 8 and 5:15 p.m. Sept. 20 at 3301 Gun Club Road, Building B-1, West Palm Beach.
