What’s so hard to understand? Solar arrays not allowed in district

Two things I’d like brought to the Key West City Commission’s attention:
I now have evidence showing that the solar array structures at the new City Hall are, according to the architect himself, carports, something clearly prohibited by the Historic Architectural Review Commission guidelines. Therefore, they are in direct violation of HARC guidelines that prohibit new carports highly visible from the right of way. HARC guidelines state, “The construction of new accessory buildings such as garages or carports which are highly visible from the public right way are not appropriate in the historic district”
Astonishingly, the city of Key West has built the largest carport in the history of the historic district, Old Town, which defies HARC guidelines and permanently harms the historic district. The current HARC chair recently wrote a letter to the commission making it clear that the solar array structures violate numerous guidelines, would not be approved today by any applicant and that the city should follow the same rules as the rest of us.
The guidelines were created to prevent harming the historic fabric of Old Town. It is wrong that the city will not follow the same guidelines that it insists the citizens follow. How HARC completely ignored its own guidelines is still a mystery.
The City Commission has the power to change this permanent detriment to the streetscape. I have already provided a quote from a solar company to move the panels to the roof. Wrongly, the second carport was erected. This could have been fixed relatively easily, especially since the parking lot is still under construction.
The time for the City Commission to take a vote on this is now. And it is overdue for the city manager to report back to the City Commission, as instructed, about the cost and options for relocation of the panels.
Second, there has been repeated talk by the architect and mayor that the community was well aware of these carports and that they were in the original design charrette. This is incorrect. Please, we neighbors are not crazy or being unreasonable.
David Dlugitch, Key West
