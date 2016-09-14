Songbirds or bees when fighting mosquitoes?

I recently had an e-mail exchange with a member of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board. I questioned whether or not sprays used to kill mosquitoes might be having a harmful effect on songbirds. The result of that communication was inconclusive. I now realize that I may have been asking the wrong question.
According to the Keynoter, “Naled also kills bees caught outside the hive along with many other beneficial insects, say Keys beekeepers.” It appears that, while mosquito insecticides may not have a harmful effect on birds, the insecticides do kill the food chain on which songbirds rely.
I guess the bottom line is that we can have songbirds or an absence of mosquitoes, but we cannot have both.
Larry Murray, Big Pine Key
