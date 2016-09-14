Allow Oxitec to release GM mosquitoes

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board is fiddling while Rome burns. It should authorize the test release of genetically modified mosquitoes by insect-control firm Oxitec to combat Zika immediately.
I just returned from Europe where all my friends asked if it was still safe to come to the Keys. The Miami Herald documents the economic impact already felt in Miami in just a few weeks.
A word about regulators: In Europe, Naled, used here in Monroe, is banned as too risky. Monroe’s beekeeper’s would agree. The impact on humans? Probably unknowable right now. Are America’s or Europe’s regulators smarter? We don’t know.
What we do know: Oxitec has released GM mosquitos in Brazil, Panama and the Cayman Islands. Does anyone have any evidence of negative impact on humans? There is certainly evidence of fewer mosquitoes. Are Keys mosquitoes so different than mosquitoes in those countries that we need separate tests? Some expert biologists could study that while we prevaricate.
So, what do citizens want? Naled? GMO mosquitoes? All decisions have to be balanced and have risks, but Monroe needs to be seen as trying everything, with a sense of urgency, right now.
I will vote for incumbents or new candidates for Mosquito Control Board who support launching the GMO test now and not wait for the results of two dispirit ballot items in November.
John Padget, Key West
