New library isn’t needed in Marathon

We in Marathon don’t need a new library. We have one and it doesn’t get the use it once had because many get books and do reports for research on their own computers.
Remember Blockbuster Video, when we used to go rent movies and games? Now we do it differently, either by mail or on websites like Amazon. So lets save the taxpayers $7.5 million and keep our current library and, if needed, upgrade the book selection and computers. That would be cheaper.
On another note, kudos to the Monroe County Commission for shooting down the so-called sin tax.
Chris Dennis, Marathon
