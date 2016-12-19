We all need to fight white supremacy

We are witnessing the last vile stand of white supremacy in our country.
These nasty people are afraid that as they become the minority, the new majority may treat them as they were treated. Their privilege is threatened, and they now threaten the well-being of anyone who is not a male heterosexual Caucasian.
This takeover has been long in the making. Over the past 30 years with very few exception (marriage equality, for example, which is now under threat), we have become a meaner, more coarse society. I feel we live in a carceral state that is driven by profits at the expense of human beings.
This is true both in the criminal justice system as well as the immigration imprisonment system. Resistance to this kleptocracy requires that we gird ourselves for a marathon.
We must reach out to other activists and join with the folks who are in the fight for equality and decency. Fighting back effectively means supporting each other, checking on each other, and being present.
History tells us that we will recover from this manmade madness. As long as we are in the fight, there is hope.
Francis L. Conlin, Key Largo
Comments