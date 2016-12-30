U.S. 1 is looking good. Now do something about Indian Key Fill

As a full-time resident of Islamorada I would like to thank the state Department of Transportation for the beautiful plantings along the highway. U.S. 1 looks so much better and they have done a wonderful job maintaining them.
It is time that Indian Key Fill is enhanced both visually and for our safety. The situation there is dangerous. Islamorada supposedly promotes ecotourism but the fills are an environmental disaster. After weekends, drive by and see for yourself.
Donna Juriaco, Tavernier
