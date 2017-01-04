Say good riddance to Obamacare

The Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) was never affordable. Plans in Georgia, on average, have increased 32 percent for 2017 and in Arizona, 116 percent. North Carolina is poised for a 24 percent rate hike and right here in Florida, we are handed a devastating 19 percent premium increase on average.
Despite Obama’s promises, my plan was canceled at an affordable $450 a month when Obamacare was implemented. My new plan has gone up every year and for 2017 will be over $1,300 a month. My husband and I cannot keep up with these increases. Soon it will be a choice between food and housing or health care.
Millions are still uninsured and hundreds of thousands like me have lost policies, doctors and choice. Health insurance companies are deserting ACA co-ops, costing taxpayers billions.
The Republicans are charged with fulfilling their promises to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act. The two-budget repeal strategy is the best path forward. This will allow them to use a filibuster-proof process known as reconciliation to pass repeal of the ACA with 51 Senate votes and have it ready for President Trump’s signature upon his inauguration.
First, in January Congress should pass the 2017 fiscal year budget that failed to pass in 2016 to include a simple, one-sentence repeal of the ACA. By April, Congress should pass a second budget for the 2018 fiscal year with which to lower spending levels and debate conservative, free-market health-care reforms to lower costs, increase competition and choice, and strengthen doctor-patient relationships.
Congress: There are no more excuses. Please contact our U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R) at (202) 225-2778 and demand he work with his colleagues toward full repeal of Obamacare as the Republicans have promised.
Virginia Quaglia, Key Largo
Comments