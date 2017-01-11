Higgins was an inspiration

The remarkable inspiration and energy coming from the Norman Higgins memorial service was breathtaking. It was a dignified and elegant display of just how much he was loved and respected. The U.S. Marine Corps’ 21-gun salute and flag-folding details were an exceptionally beautiful and moving experience.
This loving tribute to Norman Higgins, who was a Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District commissioner, was well organized and managed for all those in attendance. The audience was treated to a review of Mr. Higgins’ life that touched the multifaceted nature of his personality.
So many speakers shared their tender, humorous and adventurous encounters with Mr. Higgins. We were particularly struck and moved by John Donnelly’s stirring eulogy.
I don’t ever remember having 12 U.S. Marines in their full dress blue uniforms march before an assembled audience and deliver a 21-gun salute as a Marine bugler played taps for any other Monroe County official. Upon completion of their salute, the officer in charge of these Marines knelt down on one knee and presented Mrs. Elaine Higgins with her husband’s burial flag.
Along with my daughter, I brought my brothers and sisters to Norm Higgins’ remembrance service. We all were inspired and uplifted by what we witnessed. Since returning home, we’ve continued to discuss the magnificence of that event. It afforded so many people an opportunity to display their admiration and respect for a truly great man.
Kathleen Collins, Miami
