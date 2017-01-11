Higgins’ presence could be felt

We had a big farewell for the late Norman Higgins Sunday with full military honors, a gun salute, a somber Masonic send-off and several very funny stories as told by his friends. A reverent crowd of family and friends were reminded of the impact Norm had on this community as we sat and stood in front of Norm’s favorite haunt, the Caribbean Club.
I am convinced Norm was there.
Tables were decorated with flowers and a montage of photographs of Norm with family and friends. A single large portrait of Norm stood in the center. As the ceremony began, a gust of wind blew his portrait off the table and it crashed onto the cement and the glass shattered. As Norm’s portrait crashed I turned to my friend Van Cadenhead sitting next to me and we both knew Norm had just visited. It was as if he wanted his family and friends to know that he still loves us all.
In death as in life, Norm is there for us. God rest, you old friend.
Steve Gibbs, Key Largo
