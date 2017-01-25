Celtic Festival was successful due to efforts by many

On behalf of St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon and the 2017 Florida Keys Celtic Festival Committee, I would like to say thank you to all those who helped us in any way to make the fourth annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival a great success.
It takes so many people to make an event such as this happen. This year’s festival survived some weather issues and emerged as a successful event not only for St. Columba and the Hammock House but for the entire community, as well.
The purpose of the Celtic Festival is to provide support to the Hammock House, located at St. Columba. It’s a free after-school and summer camp program for local children. The Hammock House provides nurturing and nutrition to children during times when parents are working and times when school is out of session. It is a no-cost, healthy place for children to thrive emotionally, intellectually, artistically and spiritually.
The city of Marathon staff, the Parks and Recreation Department staff, the press, hundreds of volunteers, members and supporters of St. Columba, sponsors and donors, the vendors, the production company, musicians, technicians, our residents and visitors and businesses all provided a tremendous and generous support to this effort. We thank each and every one of you and want you to know that we truly appreciate your part in bringing it all together for a great weekend in Marathon.
We hope you will continue to take the opportunity to learn about and appreciate the Celtic heritage. The festival is growing and we are already working on the fifth annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival scheduled for Jan. 6 and 7, 2018. Mark your calendars.
I am honored to be a part of this event and again say thank you for every assistance in making it happen.
Loretta Geotis, Marathon
