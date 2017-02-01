Wounded veterans got a warm Keys welcome

The Wounded Warrior bicycle riders were recently greeted by an enthusiastic and grateful crowd at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211 in Key Largo.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay and a contingency of his skilled Monroe County deputies rode on their bicycles with these combat wounded veterans. Another detail of well-trained and extraordinarily proficient Monroe County deputies guided these severely injured Purple Heart recipients down U.S. 1 as they proceeded south to their first rest stop in front of Coral Shores High School.
This decisively important activity is a critical element in the rehabilitation of these wounded men and women. State Attorney Dennis Ward has successfully coordinated this therapeutic event for 12 consecutive years.
Of concern for this ride was that holiday closures at Coral Shores High School and Plantation Key School would diminish the normally enthusiastic and heartfelt greeting these disabled riders receive from students, staff and parents.
Such was not the case. State Rep. Holly Raschein, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Don Fanelli, Lt. Al Ramirez, the fire and rescue departments from Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada along with paramedics, emergency medical technicians and the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative all ginned up support and made certain these veterans were greeted appropriately at the VFW post and in front of Coral Shores High School. A special thanks goes to School Board Chairman John Dick and the Coral Shores High School principal that opened their restrooms for these riders.
Along with public officials, an impassioned and sincerely appreciative congregation of citizens lined the highway and rallied round these Purple Heart riders at their first rest stop. These civilians energetically intermingled and spoke with each bicyclist. Their extraordinary demonstration of support was nothing short of magnificent.
Through the years I’ve rode with and shared my story with my brothers and sisters. They’ve all concluded that if I can rise above some hard times and difficulties, so can they. Triple amputees, serious physical disfigurements and a plethora of other injuries that one can receive in combat have not deterred these veterans from pressing on with their lives. Because of events such as this, many lives are being saved and restored.
John Donnelly, Key Largo
Comments